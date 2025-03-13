The 'Dirty' Design Mistake To Avoid With Your Kitchen Floors

Some kitchen trends are worth investing in, like vintage-style kitchen appliances. Others — like open shelving in your kitchen — really deserve the "skip" button. Unpigmented grout on kitchen floors is one design practice that leaves us scratching our heads. Putting light grout on a high-traffic tiled floor is like putting white carpet in a living room — only advisable if you plan to never, ever walk or spill on it (not really feasible here in the real world). Yet alabaster grout persists as a common design feature.

Food Republic spoke with Alecia Taylor, a designer at Cabinet Now, for some insider insight into the dirty design mistake that is pale floor grout. Is there any way to make it work? What are some better alternatives?

Taylor shared that while chalky grout is beautiful on the pages of a magazine, it's not very practical in a home. "It can stain very easily, even with sealing, and requires constant mopping," she explained. Other alternatives require less upkeep and yield a cleaner look. "Here are some low maintenance options I suggest," she shared. "Mid-tone or dark grout (light gray, charcoal, or even beige) to hide everyday dirt. Epoxy grout, which is more stain-resistant than traditional grout. Contrasting grout colors, which can highlight tile patterns and add visual interest without the upkeep."