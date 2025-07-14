Why Poaching Hot Dogs Before Grilling Keeps Your Franks From Bursting

We can all agree that hot dogs are the best part of any barbecue. But when your designated griller slaps the dog onto the heat and, instead of a sizzle, you hear a pop — your franks have burst. There's nothing that kills the vibes more. To see if there's anything you can do to make sure your dogs stay intact, Food Republic consulted with expert Nathan Gerard of Pellet Head, who revealed that the secret to keeping your dogs from exploding is poaching them beforehand.

Hot dogs are made from a mixture of meat, fat, and water, all encased inside a skin. When placed over high, direct heat, the water evaporates into steam, rapidly increasing the pressure inside the casing until it eventually ruptures. "Pre-poaching lets the hot dogs warm through gently, which means less time on high heat and a lower risk of splitting," Gerard told us. So, by gradually increasing your dogs' internal temperature, steam pressure is reduced before they even hit the grill. "It also helps lock in moisture, so you're not drying them out over the fire," he added. The final result? A snappy bite and juicy interior — pair them with some bougie hot dog toppings and you'll take your franks to a whole new level.