The Best Meat Thermometer You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)
If you cook meat from raw, you know by now that a meat thermometer is essential to make sure that the chicken you have prepared is safe for consumption or that your burger is done to a perfect medium-rare. But if you've been grilling or searing without one thus far, it's time to make that investment (and learn how to properly use it, too). According to reviews on the internet's foremost retailer, this Instant Read Meat Thermometer by TRAUSI is the best one you can find, with a 5-star rating (only one person out of over 1,200 gave it less than five stars) — but it has a whopping $119.99 price tag.
There actually is a lot to love about this meat thermometer, from the fact that it's magnetic — so you can stick it to your refrigerator or oven and always know where it is — to its compact size, and the fact that the probe easily folds into the main body; no worries about snapping it off here. What customers appreciate the most about it, though, is what one reviewer calls its "unsurpassed accuracy" (per Amazon). Another wrote the thermometer is a "must-have tool for both amateur and professional chefs who aim to achieve precision in their culinary endeavors," with both praising the quickness of the temp readings (via Amazon).
More highly rated meat thermometers
Coming in second with another 5-star rating is this much more reasonably priced digital meat thermometer by ROUUO, which only costs $9.99 and gives you a read in three to five seconds. It's also magnetic and comes with a large hanging hole so you can keep it within reach when you need it in your kitchen or at your grill. Reviewers really appreciate how large the backlit display is, with one calling it "big enough even people that have a hard time reading could see it" and another writing, "I don't need to put my glasses on to read it."
In third place, with a rating of 4.9 stars, is this digital meat thermometer by Tinerray, which costs $100 less than the five-star entry. Reviewers here also praised how quickly it gives the temperature, and one commenter wrote, "I love that it has the temperature guide right on the front — super helpful when you're in the middle of cooking." Another noted that they liked how it is waterproof, making clean-up a breeze, while a third praised the backlit display, which they claimed is "bright and easy to read, even in low light," which means it's perfect for when your grilling runs long and you find yourself still manning the barbecue at dusk.