Review: Olive Garden's Calabrian Steak And Shrimp Bucatini Is Pure Saucy And Meaty Goodness

Nearly everything is better between bread, but in the case of Olive Garden, everything only gets better with unlimited breadsticks. These dippable, perfectly garlicked breadsticks will draw me in time and time again, but it's only recently that I've also fallen in love with Olive Garden's pasta. Full of saucy, carby goodness, the summer of 2025 brought several new offerings to the menu for a limited time, amplifying a selection already curated for pasta lovers.

Olive Garden's Calabrian Steak and Shrimp Bucatini is the newest pasta entrée to hit menus, and I got a chance to try it out. My goal was to determine whether this meaty bucatini dish should make you seriously consider Olive Garden for dinner tonight or whether you're better off skipping it altogether. I based my determination on a few factors: The overall taste of the dish, its texture, and whether the ingredients all work together. Between the beef, shrimp, pasta, and cream sauce, you really can't ask for much more in a pasta dish — but how would this decadent-sounding meal ultimately fare?