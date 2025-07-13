Here's Which Target Locations Have Hot And Ready Fried Chicken
The key to finding hot and ready chicken at a Target location near you is to determine if it's a larger-format store with an expanded grocery section. This feature is what differentiates Targets offering a quick, warm deli-style meal from those that don't.
Historically, these larger stores were often branded as "SuperTarget" and offered the added benefit of a significantly more expansive grocery section that included fresh produce, a full-service deli, a bakery, a more expansive grocery section featuring Target's three in-store grocery brands, and more. While the specific "SuperTarget" branding has largely been phased out — and while not all Target stores have this expanded format — there are still a handful of these larger, more comprehensive stores in operation.
To determine if your local Target has an expanded grocery section, check the store information on the Target app or website. If you see the terminology "Expanded Grocery," then it's technically a SuperTarget. It should also designate a "Deli" and/or "Bakery" section. When in doubt, call the store before stopping by, as each location determines what its deli serves daily.
Other ways to get hot meals from Target
If your luck runs out on finding a spot with hot and ready chicken in your area, there may be other avenues to get a quick bite to eat while taking a stroll through Target. While not all locations may have a deli section with various hot items, some still have a lingering concession-like area. While there's no one-size-fits-all menu, some offer popcorn, ICEEs, or Pizza Hut Express stores. The Pizza Hut Express is a grab-and-go version of the regular pizza joint, but even these seem few and far between. Make sure to double-check by seeing if there's an actual location on Pizza Hut's site, too.
The frequency of both the cafés and Pizza Huts has been declining slowly for years, and Starbucks has replaced many of them. When in doubt, while it's not hot and ready chicken, you could snag a food item and tack on one of Starbucks' trio of summer Frappuccinos from the coffee chain for a quick caffeine boost. For a fast, prepared lunch, try the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket that came out with the Starbucks spring 2025 menu if you're craving a chicken-based meal on your next Target run.