Here's Which Target Locations Have Hot And Ready Fried Chicken

The key to finding hot and ready chicken at a Target location near you is to determine if it's a larger-format store with an expanded grocery section. This feature is what differentiates Targets offering a quick, warm deli-style meal from those that don't.

Historically, these larger stores were often branded as "SuperTarget" and offered the added benefit of a significantly more expansive grocery section that included fresh produce, a full-service deli, a bakery, a more expansive grocery section featuring Target's three in-store grocery brands, and more. While the specific "SuperTarget" branding has largely been phased out — and while not all Target stores have this expanded format — there are still a handful of these larger, more comprehensive stores in operation.

To determine if your local Target has an expanded grocery section, check the store information on the Target app or website. If you see the terminology "Expanded Grocery," then it's technically a SuperTarget. It should also designate a "Deli" and/or "Bakery" section. When in doubt, call the store before stopping by, as each location determines what its deli serves daily.