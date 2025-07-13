The Trick For Giving Chili Cheese Dogs An Added Crunch
Have you ever had a hot dog in one hand, a bowl of chili in the other, and thought to yourself, "There has to be a better way?" Okay, maybe revealing the existence of chili cheese dogs isn't exactly the story of the century — after all, the fast food chain Wienerschnitzel has been serving them for years — but you know what is? Revealing the existence of a way to add the only thing a chili cheese dog is missing: an unexpected crunch.
Nathan Gerard of Pellet Head spoke to Food Republic to give his advice on how to add cheese that will not only give a salty counterbalance to the chili's richness, but will also change the texture of the entire meal. His solution is to cook a layer of grated cheese directly on the griddle, allowing it to crisp up before adding it on top. "It adds texture and flavor," he said. "That crispy cheese layer gives a salty crunch that balances the richness of the chili and the juicy dog. Plus, it makes every bite feel a little more gourmet — even if it's just backyard cooking."
The key to this is to heat your cooking surface to medium-low, give it a light dab of oil or nonstick spray, and then let the cheese start to bubble without interruption. Once you see the edges start to firm up, then you can add the hot dog to it, creating a crunchy blanket of cheese to top with chili and, of course, more cheese.
Crisp your cheese to perfection
This technique can be done in conjunction with or in place of other crispy hot dog toppings like potato chips. The key is finding the right cheese to use; luckily, Nathan Gerard has some ideas on that front as well. "Harder cheeses like cheddar, parmesan, or a blend with low moisture content crisp up better than soft cheeses," he explained. "Shredded sharp cheddar is a go-to. It melts really well and gets that perfect crunch when browned on a hot surface." That means out with goat cheese, provolone, ricotta, and other high-moisture cheeses.
You can do this on a griddle to great results, but if you don't have a griddle, another good option is to bust out a cast-iron pan. You can put the seasoned pan on the grill next to the dogs as they cook, ensuring that everything finishes at the same time, with minimal running back and forth to the stovetop. If the cheese alone isn't enough, you can get even more creative in your ways to prep hot dogs by stuffing the dogs through cored Anaheim peppers before covering them in the cheese.
This trick isn't just reserved for hot dogs, either. You can also make a cheese blanket to add a deliciously satisfying crunch to a burrito. Whether you're wrapping a hot dog, a burrito, or something else entirely, consider adding chopped raw jalapeños to the cheese as it crisps for a bit of heat that will blend perfectly with the chili that goes on top.