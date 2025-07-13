The Trick For Giving Chili Cheese Dogs An Added Crunch

Have you ever had a hot dog in one hand, a bowl of chili in the other, and thought to yourself, "There has to be a better way?" Okay, maybe revealing the existence of chili cheese dogs isn't exactly the story of the century — after all, the fast food chain Wienerschnitzel has been serving them for years — but you know what is? Revealing the existence of a way to add the only thing a chili cheese dog is missing: an unexpected crunch.

Nathan Gerard of Pellet Head spoke to Food Republic to give his advice on how to add cheese that will not only give a salty counterbalance to the chili's richness, but will also change the texture of the entire meal. His solution is to cook a layer of grated cheese directly on the griddle, allowing it to crisp up before adding it on top. "It adds texture and flavor," he said. "That crispy cheese layer gives a salty crunch that balances the richness of the chili and the juicy dog. Plus, it makes every bite feel a little more gourmet — even if it's just backyard cooking."

The key to this is to heat your cooking surface to medium-low, give it a light dab of oil or nonstick spray, and then let the cheese start to bubble without interruption. Once you see the edges start to firm up, then you can add the hot dog to it, creating a crunchy blanket of cheese to top with chili and, of course, more cheese.