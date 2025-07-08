The Fast Food Chain That Serves Hot Dogs 13 Different Ways

Hot dogs are the classic signal for summertime in America. Their open-faced bun is the perfect vehicle for whatever over-the-top hot dog toppings you might choose. Luckily, the national chain Wienerschnitzel has 13 different ways you can get your dogs custom-made: they serve up the chili dog, chili cheese dog, Chicago dog, junkyard dog, kraut dog, a mustard dog, the Texas BBQ dog, corn dog, mini corn dogs, green chile chili cheese dog, Chicago veggie dog, the backyard veggie dog, and the barbeque veggie dog.

To further lean into the custom-made nature of it all, Wienerschnitzel gives customers a choice between its World Famous Original hot dog, a USDA premium beef hot dog, a veggie dog, and even a Polish dog. There are some differences between a regular hot dog and a Polish dog, so it's best to choose toppings that complement the flavor profile of the dog you choose. You also have the option to get your hot dog served in either a standard or pretzel bun.

Founded by John Galardi in 1961, Wienerschnitzel has over 320 locations all over the country. It's estimated that the chain serves 120 million hot dogs a year, which is a small number when you consider how many hot dogs Americans eat per year. Although hot dogs are its specialty, Wienerschnitzel also serves burgers, sandwiches, fries, jalapeno poppers, and, in many locations, Tastee Freez soft serve ice cream.