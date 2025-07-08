The Fast Food Chain That Serves Hot Dogs 13 Different Ways
Hot dogs are the classic signal for summertime in America. Their open-faced bun is the perfect vehicle for whatever over-the-top hot dog toppings you might choose. Luckily, the national chain Wienerschnitzel has 13 different ways you can get your dogs custom-made: they serve up the chili dog, chili cheese dog, Chicago dog, junkyard dog, kraut dog, a mustard dog, the Texas BBQ dog, corn dog, mini corn dogs, green chile chili cheese dog, Chicago veggie dog, the backyard veggie dog, and the barbeque veggie dog.
To further lean into the custom-made nature of it all, Wienerschnitzel gives customers a choice between its World Famous Original hot dog, a USDA premium beef hot dog, a veggie dog, and even a Polish dog. There are some differences between a regular hot dog and a Polish dog, so it's best to choose toppings that complement the flavor profile of the dog you choose. You also have the option to get your hot dog served in either a standard or pretzel bun.
Founded by John Galardi in 1961, Wienerschnitzel has over 320 locations all over the country. It's estimated that the chain serves 120 million hot dogs a year, which is a small number when you consider how many hot dogs Americans eat per year. Although hot dogs are its specialty, Wienerschnitzel also serves burgers, sandwiches, fries, jalapeno poppers, and, in many locations, Tastee Freez soft serve ice cream.
More on the hot dogs
There are standard varieties like the mustard dog, kraut dog, chili & chili cheese dogs. The restaurant also serves both mini and regular corn dogs, which come dipped in Wienerschnitzel's signature sweet honey batter, then fried.
For specialty dogs, the fast food giant serves a Chicago-style dog that's topped with tomatoes, onions, relish, sport peppers, a whole pickle spear, mustard, and some celery salt on top. Another option is the junkyard dog, which is essentially a chili cheese dog topped with grilled onions, French fries, and mustard. There is also the Texas BBQ dog, a premium dog topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Finally, there is the Green Chile Chili Cheese dog, which is a southwestern variation on the chili cheese dog, topped with green hatch chiles and shredded cheddar cheese. The Green Chile Chili cheese dog, sadly, is only available in select locations, so check your location before you get your hopes up.
There seem to be quite a few options for vegetarians who want in on the hot dog fun. Wienerschnitzel serves its veggie dogs with a variety of toppings. Its Barbeque Veggie Dog comes topped with BBQ sauce, a pickle spear, and chopped onions. The restaurant also serves a veggie dog version of its Chicago dog and a Backyard dog, which is a Chicago dog topped with a slice of American cheese.