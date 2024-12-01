How To Prevent Soggy Fillings In Your Apple And Cherry Pies

Whether you're cooking for Thanksgiving, a company potluck, or a family dinner, acing the filling of a fruit pie is a valuable skill for anyone to master. One of the trickiest parts of the pie-making process is creating a filling that's juicy and full of flavor but doesn't make your crust soggy, especially by the time you're ready to go back for leftovers.

For those who want to ensure their cherry or apple pie doesn't go sodden, Food Republic spoke to Jennifer Boggiss, CEO and Co-founder of Heilala Vanilla, for some of her expertise. "For apples, toss them with sugar (vanilla sugar adds a lovely flavor) and let them sit for 20–30 minutes," Boggiss stated. "This process draws out excess liquid, which you can drain off before adding the apples to your pie."

Because sugar, like salt, is hydrophilic, not only will coating apples in sugar draw out the liquid, but in doing so, it will soften the apples, making them even better suited for making a delicious pie. Boggiss' tip for nailing the perfect cherry pie filling is just slightly different. "For cherries, cook them briefly with sugar and a bit of cornstarch to thicken their juices. This helps prevent the crust from becoming soggy."