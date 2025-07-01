8 Unexpected Toppings That Will Instantly Upgrade Frozen Pizza

While there are plenty of ways to elevate frozen pizza, including everything from using a pizza stone to brushing the crust with herby butter, the toppings will always be the star of the show. And when you're working with even the cheapest frozen pizza, you're not working with substandard freezer food but a blank template.

Any unexpected topping should fulfill at least one of two main goals (but preferably both): adding one of the five basic flavors or a sensational texture. Sour, sweet, salty, bitter, and umami are all easily achievable with a range of toppings, but texture can be a bit trickier. You may need to prep your toppings beforehand to achieve the ideal mouthfeel, which can be challenging when you also have to account for the pizza's cooking time.

Even more important, an unexpected topping should add some uniqueness to your meal. Standard additions like pepperoni or extra mozzarella are wonderful in their own right, but creative additions give a dash of sparkle to a frozen pizza that can make you excited to eat it. Fortunately, there are very few things that simply don't pair well with pizza, so feel free to get a little wild with your combinations and find what suits your taste buds.