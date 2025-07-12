7 Aldi Canned Foods That Are Less Than $1

If you need pantry staples, it's a given — you head to your nearest Aldi for the cheapest groceries around. The German-based discount grocery store, which came stateside in the 1970s, is pretty much obsessed with offering the lowest-priced goods for every situation. The chain especially comes in clutch when you're down to your last $20 before next payday, thanks to its wide selection of canned goods. In times of financial duress, canned food is a lifesaver because it's shelf-stable and inexpensive. And at Aldi, you can find many cans for less than $1.

That's right — Aldi allows you to truly stretch your dollars and cents by selling some of the most popular and versatile canned goods for super-low prices. Whether you're restocking your pantry or need to get creative with struggle meals, Aldi has what you need without breaking the bank (though as always, prices may differ depending on your location).