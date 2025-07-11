Making A Flavorful Pie Crust Begins With Boxed Cake Mix

Making a homemade pie can be easy — but it's a labor of love, and any misstep can leave you with a tough pie crust. Here's a method, come to the rescue, for making a sweet dough that's not nearly as laborious or painstaking as the traditional technique — and according to Trina Dekett, operations and creative specialist behind BaKIT Box, as well as a professional pastry chef and baker for over 12 years, it all starts with boxed cake mix.

Dekett told Food Republic that the main concern or focus when using cake mix is adding more structure, as the mixes do not tend to "yield the strength that a pie dough and crust require." To augment the dough, Dekett suggested adding a few tablespoons of flour (no more than three to start) to your cake mix. Then, she continued, add one egg to this mixture, as well as three to five tablespoons of butter that have been lightly softened (this is where the recipe really diverges from a traditional recipes, as homemade pie crusts often require cold butter).

From there, it's easy. "Using a typical dough mixing method, mix your dough by hand until it resembles wet, clumpy sand," Dekett advised. Then, all that's left is to roll it out "into a disc and chill" it until you're ready to get baking.