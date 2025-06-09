Why Cold Butter Is The Secret For The Best Homemade Pie Crust

Whether you're baking an easy apple pie or a more involved Jamaican beef patty pot pie, one universal truth applies when you're making the whole thing from scratch: You want the pie crust to be buttery and flaky. And that means using cold butter is absolutely essential for achieving the right texture. But why can't you use the room temperature butter that's been sitting out on your counter?

Food Republic spoke to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes. She explained: "When the cold butter hits the hot oven, the water content inside the butter rapidly turns to steam, creating little pockets that lift and separate the layers of dough."

D'Aniello went on to say that if your butter warms up too much while you're mixing it (or if it starts out warm), it can bind too thoroughly with the flour, resulting in a "more mealy or tender crust[,] rather than a flaky one." Not using cold butter is a common mistake that make pie crust tough — and in fact, you might also want to use chilled water (or apple cider vinegar) to ensure it turns out perfect.