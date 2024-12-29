3 Common Mistakes That Are Making Your Pie Crust Tough

Part of perfecting your basic buttery pie crust recipe is ensuring your pastry dough can be baked into a tender and flaky crust. Believe it or not, even if you follow your favorite recipe word-for-word, you can still produce a crust with a dense, unforgiving texture. Thankfully, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, Sofia Schlieben, recently revealed to Food Republic three habitual baking mistakes that may be the cause of stiff pie crust.

According to Schlieben, "The main reasons pie crust can turn out tough are using less butter than the recipe calls for, taking too long to mix (causing the butter to start melting), or overworking the dough after adding the liquid." Not only are these common mistakes easy to overlook, but they can be fixed by thinking ahead or experimenting with different preparation methods.

Even though pie crust is fairly simple to make, there are several unassuming steps you can take for better results. First and foremost, work with chilled ingredients only. Use butter straight from the refrigerator — or freezer. If you plan on using water, add a few ice cubes to make it extra cold. Once your pastry is prepared and ready to bake, large and small blobsof butter should be visible to achieve extra flaky results. Next to using cold ingredients, learn how to avoid the common baking mistakes noted by Schlieben's to make tender pie crusts each and every time.