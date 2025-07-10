You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Turn Cake Mix Into A Delicious Cobbler

Cobbler is a popular dessert (so popular that Texas dedicated peach as its state-official version of the dessert) that doesn't have to be complex to make. In fact, much like this three-ingredient biscuit cobbler, you can bake one up using just cake mix and two other ingredients: canned fruit and butter. Food Republic spoke to Trina Dekett, operations and creative specialist behind BaKIT Box, as well as a professional pastry chef and baker for over 12 years, for her expert opinion on why this trio of widely accessible ingredients works so well to transform into a delicious cobbler.

"Cake mixes usually provide the structure of flour, the sweetness of sugar and flavorings, and already have the chemical leaveners needed in one packet," Dekett said. She continued, telling us that using canned fruit — one of the most underrated canned foods — is also advantageous because it has already been saturated with the juice, which deepens the flavor; this means that, "like the cake mix, it's generally 'ready to go' in terms of ease of use," she commented. And, of course, the butter (which is an essential ingredient for homemade cobbler, too) lends the dessert a richness and softness.