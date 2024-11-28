The Reason Texas Dedicated An Official State Cobbler
Texas is no stranger to honoring sweet treats. The state already had an official pie (pecan, of course) and two state pastries (Sopaipilla and strudel) when it declared peach cobbler the official cobbler of Texas. Why peach? Believe it or not, the state grows about 20 million pounds of peaches each year. That doesn't come close to the state that grows the most peaches, California, but it's still a big crop in the Lone Star State.
The heart of Texas peach production is Gillespie County in the Hill Country region. The altitude, soil, and number of chill hours make it an ideal location for peach orchards and smaller family farms. From May through August, farm stands across Hill Country and Texas grocery stores are loaded with fresh cling and freestone peaches, making it one of the state's most popular summer fruits. Of all the cobblers, peach is one of the post popular and certainly worthy of its official state status.
What makes a great cobbler?
The key to a good cobbler is keeping it simple. Do cobblers always have to include fruit? Not necessarily! A cobbler can be sweet or savory as long as it's topped with a biscuit or pastry layer. TikTok's chicken cobbler went viral for a reason. The combination of thick, pot pie-like filling and Red Lobster biscuit topping made it an easy one-pot dinner or potluck dish that anyone can make.
All it takes for a great cobbler is a fruit or savory base and a biscuity topping. Two-ingredient biscuit dough is easy to pull together, or you can use premade refrigerator biscuits to whip up a quick cobbler on a busy night. Want to put a fresh spin on traditional peach cobbler? Try a store-bought cinnamon roll peach cobbler. Or to take cobbler up a notch, try combining unique flavor profiles with farm-fresh ingredients like this strawberry rhubarb cobbler recipe created by the executive chef behind Food Network's "Good Eats."