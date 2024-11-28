The Reason Texas Dedicated An Official State Cobbler

Texas is no stranger to honoring sweet treats. The state already had an official pie (pecan, of course) and two state pastries (Sopaipilla and strudel) when it declared peach cobbler the official cobbler of Texas. Why peach? Believe it or not, the state grows about 20 million pounds of peaches each year. That doesn't come close to the state that grows the most peaches, California, but it's still a big crop in the Lone Star State.

The heart of Texas peach production is Gillespie County in the Hill Country region. The altitude, soil, and number of chill hours make it an ideal location for peach orchards and smaller family farms. From May through August, farm stands across Hill Country and Texas grocery stores are loaded with fresh cling and freestone peaches, making it one of the state's most popular summer fruits. Of all the cobblers, peach is one of the post popular and certainly worthy of its official state status.