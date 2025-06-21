3-Ingredient Cobbler (Of Any Kind) Starts With Canned Biscuits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Don't you just love cooking up a good fruit cobbler? Warm, bubbly fruit with a soft crust and, hopefully, a scoop of ice cream to top everything off, it's like making a pie without all the work. And guess what? The little work you do have to do to create this three-ingredient cobbler can be even easier if you use one grocery store staple for your crust: canned biscuits.

That's right, just take your favorite canned biscuit dough — ours is the Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers biscuits, which can be bought on Amazon, so you don't even need to leave the house to stock up — cut them in quarters, and toss them in sugar. Congratulations, you now have the easiest, tastiest, butteriest crumble crust of your life. You can then add them atop your cooked fruit or heated pie filling and throw it in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes for a perfect weeknight or cookout dessert.

You can also make simple biscuits by hand if you have the time. In fact, you can make a quick two-ingredient biscuit with only self-rising flour and cream.In 10 minutes, you'll have homemade biscuit dough you can brag about for an easy yet still homemade dessert.