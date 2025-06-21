3-Ingredient Cobbler (Of Any Kind) Starts With Canned Biscuits
Don't you just love cooking up a good fruit cobbler? Warm, bubbly fruit with a soft crust and, hopefully, a scoop of ice cream to top everything off, it's like making a pie without all the work. And guess what? The little work you do have to do to create this three-ingredient cobbler can be even easier if you use one grocery store staple for your crust: canned biscuits.
That's right, just take your favorite canned biscuit dough — ours is the Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers biscuits, which can be bought on Amazon, so you don't even need to leave the house to stock up — cut them in quarters, and toss them in sugar. Congratulations, you now have the easiest, tastiest, butteriest crumble crust of your life. You can then add them atop your cooked fruit or heated pie filling and throw it in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes for a perfect weeknight or cookout dessert.
You can also make simple biscuits by hand if you have the time. In fact, you can make a quick two-ingredient biscuit with only self-rising flour and cream.In 10 minutes, you'll have homemade biscuit dough you can brag about for an easy yet still homemade dessert.
Different ways to jazz up your semi-homemade cobbler
If you want to add a little extra pizzazz to your biscuits, try adding cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. If you have vanilla sugar, so much the better. There's also one crunchy topping that elevates any baked good: turbinado sugar. Whether you add these sweet crystals into the dough or sprinkle them on top, it will give you that fresh-from-the-bakery feeling.
Blueberries, peaches, mangos, and mixed berries are all delicious options for your cobbler, but you'll have to decide whether to use fresh or preserved fruit. Some recommend against using canned peaches, as they can make the cobbler too liquidy, but they can come in handy in a pinch. If you use fresh peaches, you can kick things up a notch by making it a grilled peach cobbler. The fruit's sugar caramelizes on the grill, giving a deep, smoky, sweet flavor. If you're using frozen berries rather than fresh to bake your cobbler, consider tossing them in some cornstarch to ensure the berries don't release too much moisture as they cook.
If you find yourself at a grocery store that is out of canned biscuits, you can take this same concept and apply it to similar products. One of the most fun of these varieties is making your cobbler from store-bought cinnamon rolls. The concept and execution are the same as with biscuits, but the texture will be slightly different. This is a great option, especially if making a peach cobbler, as the cinnamon is a beautiful counterpoint to the flavor of the peaches.