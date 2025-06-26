12 Stunning Kitchen Backsplash Ideas On A Budget

Originally, the kitchen backsplash was developed to be a functional barrier between the walls of your kitchen and any grease, water, or sauce that might come flying from whatever mishaps occur in the kitchen. Oddly, this meant that most backsplashes were quite short — like 4 inches tall. And they tended only to be installed behind sinks and stoves since that was where they were needed. Today, the backsplash is more like kitchen-spanning decor that accents or defines the overall color, tone, and feel of the entire area.

And there are so many choices that homeowners can feel overwhelmed. Should you use ceramic, stone, or glass tiles? Mosaic? Subway-style? The options are just about endless, and any one of them may be a bit heavy on your bank account. Most home improvement projects are going to hit you in the wallet with at least a little force, but fortunately, some options are more affordable than others. Check out these ideas for a kitchen backsplash that is both stunning and economical.