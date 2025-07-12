12 Unique BBQ Accessories You Need For Your Next Cookout
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Each year, when outdoor cooking season approaches, it's a holiday for the real grillers — people who are so into barbecuing that they would even grill in the rain. With the right accessories, you can move beyond just burgers and hot dogs and experiment with other foods like fish, oysters, and even grilled peach cobbler. The number of dishes that benefit from a delicious smoky flavor expands with the proper cookware.
If you're excited to fire up your grill, we've made a list of unique, practical, and enjoyable barbecue accessories that are going to take your outdoor cooking game to the next level. These tools will help your food cook more efficiently and make your time at the grill much more convenient (as well as stylish). From insulated bags to rest your steak, funny grill aprons, adorable safety mittens, and even colorful pans, these products are must-haves for those intent on balancing function with fun.
Barbecue bags keep meat at the perfect temperature
Everyone knows the key to a juicy steak is giving it a few minutes to rest before serving. But the biggest debacle is that letting your meat rest after grilling can also decrease the heat so much that it's lukewarm by the time you take the first bite. That's why the BBQ Bag for Resting Meat by FlameFam is a must-have — it keeps your meat hot and contains all the juices for easier cleanup.
Tortillas stay crispy on a taco grilling rack
This Taco Grilling Rack from Williams Sonoma will make your next Mexican-style cookout stand out. This rack can hold up to four tacos and withstand up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit of heat, making it perfect for melting cheese and getting your tortillas nice and crispy. It's dishwasher safe and has side handles for easy lifting.
Grilling baskets help veggies achieve a nice char
Grilling baskets are perfect for getting that smoky char on your favorite veggies without risking them falling through the grill grates. These Rolling Grilling Baskets by FYTSDIK also come with a sprayable oil bottle, small forks for turning, hooks, and heat-resistant silicone brushes for glazing. Plus, the 360-degree rotation capabilities make them compatible with any kind of grill.
This pan cooks shrimp in their own flavorful juices
Achieve your dream of no-stick grilled shrimp for your next gathering with this cast-iron pan from Williams Sonoma. With capacity for 22 jumbo shrimp and a heat limit of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this pan is the perfect way to grill and serve. Although it's made from pre-seasoned cast iron to maximize its nonstick properties, it's still recommended to rub in some oil and heat the pan in the oven before use.
Protect your hands in style with cute oven mitts
Who says grilling can't be cute? With these adorable pink gloves by celebrity socialite Paris Hilton (available on Amazon), you can handle the hot grill in style. These mittens are made from heat-resistant polyester and can withstand temperatures up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
Grill lights help you cook in the dark
The most annoying part of grilling at night is not being able to see the progress of what's cooking. That's why these Magnetic LED Flexible Gooseneck Grill Lights by Permasteel are essential for grilling at all hours. The magnetic base attaches to most grills and can also double as a convenient light source for your next camping trip.
Sear your initials into grilled meats with a brand
Cowboy dreams become reality with the Monogrammed Forged Steak Brand by Williams Sonoma. Let everyone know who's responsible for the delicious food by branding your initials into each cut. Hand-constructed by a Texan artisan, this tool is a mini replica of traditional brands and even comes with a wall-mounted storage rack.
Make s'mores with marshmallow roasting sticks
We can't let savory foods have all the fun, which is why we added the Briout Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, available on Amazon, to the list. These sticks are retractable and can extend up to 45 inches — perfect for including kids in the grilling action. Made from 304-grade stainless steel, they resist rust and can be washed with warm water. Just don't add food heavier than one pound, or they may bend.
Organize your grill with a metal caddy
This caddy, sold by Winston Brands on Wayfair, is a great accessory if you're always running out of counter space on your grill. It's ideal for holding barbecue essentials like paper towels, seasonings, marinades, and rubs. It even has four double-sided hooks to hang tongs, spatulas, and other grilling tools.
Shield against stains with a statement apron
This next accessory from Kaidouma is an apron you can't refuse. Despite its jokey reference to the iconic "Godfather" films — the apron has the words "The Grillfather" emblazoned on it — the two deep pockets on this apron make it clutch for barbecues. Let everyone know who the Don is while holding your tools, cellphone, or anything else you might need.
Grill corn on the cob in an adjustable basket
This Outdoor Nonstick Corn Basket from Williams Sonoma is the key to enjoying grilled corn on the cob. Heating corn in the husk increases cooking time, and all that trapped heat can make it messy to eat. This basket holds up to four ears of corn, withstands up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit of heat, and has a removable handle for easy storage.
Prep and marinate your food with flair
Bring a taste of Sicily home with this Grill Marinade & Prep Tray Set from Williams Sonoma. Designed to prevent food contamination, this two-piece set marries function and style. The bottom tray has deep sides to hold marinated meat, while the top tray acts as both a lid and an attractive serving dish for your grilled creations.