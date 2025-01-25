How To Grill Shrimp Without It Getting Stuck
Grilling shrimp should be a sizzling symphony of good flavors and aromas, not a tug-of-war with your grill grates. If you often find yourself prying shrimp off the grill, inevitably tearing them apart, there's a solution to perfectly grilling and removing your shrimp every time. All you need to do is ensure your shrimp are completely dry of natural juices, then drizzle them with olive oil and spices before placing them on the grill.
Keeping the shrimp dry (aside from the olive oil) is crucial for the Maillard reaction, or browning process, to occur and create a beautiful, tasty sear. If the shrimp aren't dried, the excess moisture will take time to evaporate before browning can begin. Since shrimp are small, this delay often results in a rubbery, overcooked interior.
The best way to dry your shrimp is with a paper towel, or by letting them sit uncovered in the fridge for an hour or so to air-dry. Afterward, apply your light coating of olive oil, and season for flavor.
Other tricks for grilling shrimp
Even if your shrimp are perfectly dried and seasoned, you're not in the clear yet — there are a few other key tips to keep in mind while grilling. First, preheat your grill to medium-high heat before placing the shrimp down; otherwise, they won't sear properly and may still stick to the grates. Another helpful tip is to skewer the shrimp before grilling, as smaller shrimp can easily fall through the grates. Flat skewers, rather than round ones, can also stop the shrimp from spinning like a rotisserie chicken. If you're using wooden skewers, soak them in water before grilling to prevent burning.
Once your grill is ready, place your skewers down horizontally — this will help your shrimp get good grill marks — and leave them to cook for two to four minutes before flipping. If you flip before they've developed a sear, you run the risk of the shrimp sticking. As small pieces of seafood, it can be easy to overcook shrimp, so take them off the grill once they turn white or pink in color and reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, you can enjoy the shrimp as they are, dip them in lemon butter sauce or a simple two-ingredient teriyaki sauce, or toss them into a walnut pesto pasta with shrimp.