How To Grill Shrimp Without It Getting Stuck

Grilling shrimp should be a sizzling symphony of good flavors and aromas, not a tug-of-war with your grill grates. If you often find yourself prying shrimp off the grill, inevitably tearing them apart, there's a solution to perfectly grilling and removing your shrimp every time. All you need to do is ensure your shrimp are completely dry of natural juices, then drizzle them with olive oil and spices before placing them on the grill.

Keeping the shrimp dry (aside from the olive oil) is crucial for the Maillard reaction, or browning process, to occur and create a beautiful, tasty sear. If the shrimp aren't dried, the excess moisture will take time to evaporate before browning can begin. Since shrimp are small, this delay often results in a rubbery, overcooked interior.

The best way to dry your shrimp is with a paper towel, or by letting them sit uncovered in the fridge for an hour or so to air-dry. Afterward, apply your light coating of olive oil, and season for flavor.