Fire Up Your Grill For A Peach Cobbler With A Smoky Twist
If you're looking for how to add a fun twist to a classic dessert, look no further. Sparking up the grill before sparking up your taste buds will surely take your peach cobbler to the next level. Food Republic talked with executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU for his take on grilled peaches and the best tips and tricks for a smoky, fruity, and decadent peach cobbler. You could even use this spin with our simple, three ingredient cobbler.
"The obvious effect of grilling fruit is that you impart a smoky flavor and cook the flesh of the fruit, softening it," says Jones. He admits this may not be the best tip for those who like their peach cobbler with firmer bites of fruit, but if you enjoy a softer texture in your fruit, this is a great way to do it. The depth of flavor from grilling might surprise you. "The less obvious effect is that you'll caramelize the natural sugars in the fruit, which will enhance the sweetness. And because sugar burns rapidly, you may even add a bitter, burnt flavor to the fruit — and that's not inherently a bad thing."
If you're wary of the bitterness that can result from grilling, Jones explains that "in desserts, some bitter notes from the burnt sugar along with the smoky, charcoal flavors from the grill can ... balance out the dish." The smoky, caramel flavors layered through your peach cobbler will create a rich dessert that pairs perfectly with a tasty bourbon.
Tips and toppings when grilling up peaches
The first tip executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones offers is how to pick the perfect peach for your grilling needs, along with a disclaimer that the pieces won't all grill at the same pace — so stay vigilant. While you might typically opt for frozen peaches over canned when baking, picking up fresh peaches that are a little under-ripe will serve you best. "If you're grilling a peach that's extremely ripe and the juices are flowing as soon as you cut into it, that peach won't hold up too well while grilling," Jones says. "If you have a firmer peach that isn't very ripe ... [it] will stand up the intense heat of the grill a lot better." He goes on to explain that choosing an under-ripe peach not only benefits the consistency of the fruit, but the intense heat will bring out the underlying sugars.
When it comes to toppings, Jones says there's nothing wrong with the classics like ice cream or whipped cream. However, he recommends "blending salty, bitter and sweet flavors [to] bring more balance and excitement to the dish and help avoid it from being cloyingly sweet." Of course, you can never go wrong with caramel either, "as often times caramels have almost a burnt flavor to them, which would complement the cooked fruit." He also mentions that if you love the smoky flavors that come from the grill, using a smoked salt over top will lean into those notes, elevating the overall flavors.