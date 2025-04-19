Fire Up Your Grill For A Peach Cobbler With A Smoky Twist

If you're looking for how to add a fun twist to a classic dessert, look no further. Sparking up the grill before sparking up your taste buds will surely take your peach cobbler to the next level. Food Republic talked with executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU for his take on grilled peaches and the best tips and tricks for a smoky, fruity, and decadent peach cobbler. You could even use this spin with our simple, three ingredient cobbler.

"The obvious effect of grilling fruit is that you impart a smoky flavor and cook the flesh of the fruit, softening it," says Jones. He admits this may not be the best tip for those who like their peach cobbler with firmer bites of fruit, but if you enjoy a softer texture in your fruit, this is a great way to do it. The depth of flavor from grilling might surprise you. "The less obvious effect is that you'll caramelize the natural sugars in the fruit, which will enhance the sweetness. And because sugar burns rapidly, you may even add a bitter, burnt flavor to the fruit — and that's not inherently a bad thing."

If you're wary of the bitterness that can result from grilling, Jones explains that "in desserts, some bitter notes from the burnt sugar along with the smoky, charcoal flavors from the grill can ... balance out the dish." The smoky, caramel flavors layered through your peach cobbler will create a rich dessert that pairs perfectly with a tasty bourbon.