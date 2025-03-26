How To Grill Effectively When It's Raining

There's nothing like the disappointment when you've been looking forward to grilling dinner, only to find that, when the time comes, it's raining. Should you abandon all hope and just order pizza? No way, according to Nicole Johnson, owner, photographer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do! "Grilling in the rain is very possible with the right setup," she told Food Republic. "The biggest challenges are maintaining heat and preventing water from interfering with cooking."

"We like to put the grill under a canopy, a pop-up tent with high clearance, or a covered porch, if available," she continued. But, Johnson emphasized, for your safety, it's important that whatever you choose to grill under has proper ventilation. If too much smoke builds up, instead of just smoky-smelling clothes, you could have a medical emergency on your hands.

Since wind often goes hand-in-hand with rain, Johnson also touts the use of a windscreen; you could also set up a tarp. In either case, though, you do have to be careful that it's sturdy and secure enough to not get blown away (or worse, topple into the grill, or you). She also recommended forgoing man-made structures and "placing the grill in a naturally shielded spot," to help it keep its heat.