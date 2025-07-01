The Brand Behind Aldi's Belmont Ice Cream

While you might not have heard of House of Flavors in any of the 49 states where it's not located, if you live in Michigan, you very likely have. Based in the city of Ludington, which sits right on Lake Michigan's eastern shore, House of Flavors has been making ice cream for nearly 90 years under the Neal family. What started out as a dairy business — producing milk, buttermilk, and other dairy products — gradually shifted focus in the 1950s entirely to ice cream. From one million gallons of ice cream produced per month in 2002, House of Flavors now makes 28 million gallons per year, under about 70 different private-label brands, in over 3,000 different flavors, including those for Aldi's Belmont brand.

What began as a family-owned business was eventually sold to its current majority owner, Protein Holdings Inc., in 1999, but its associated restaurants, the House of Flavors Restaurants, are still under Neal family management (and they are entirely separate businesses). Along with traditional American fare, like roasted turkey and meatloaf, the restaurants serve up over 25 different flavors of — what else? — ice cream, in a variety of configurations. This includes what's called Pig's Dinners, where four or seven different scoops of ice cream are placed in pig's troughs and topped with fruit and chocolate (of course, you could recreate this in your own home, using a long bowl or tray, with all Aldi ingredients, including Belmont ice cream).