The Beloved Canned Food Brand You May No Longer See On Shelves

If you've spent any time in a grocery store, chances are you're familiar with the Del Monte brand. The red, white, and yellow label is an icon of convenience, whether you're cooking up some green beans or mushrooms, packing fruit cups for school lunches, or whipping up a homemade tomato sauce. Unfortunately, there's a chance that the days of seeing store shelves with Del Monte canned food could be over, as the company has filed for bankruptcy.

In a press release from Del Monte, it was stated that the 139-year-old company would be entering into a restructuring agreement with its lenders that would see the brand selling its assets in bankruptcy court. It had received $912.5 million from a collection of lenders to maintain itself through the hardship, as the company currently planned to continue to operate as it moved forward.

The company claimed that it was currently carrying around $1.2 billion in debt, which it blamed on a confluence of factors. This includes a downturn in demand in the aftermath of COVID-19, which saw factories in Washington and Wisconsin shuttered, as well as sizable debt the company says it has incurred since being acquired by an investor group that includes KKR, Vestar, and Centerview for around $5 billion in 2010. Del Monte underwent a debt restructuring last year that led to a lawsuit from investor Black Diamond Commercial Finance, which claimed to be deprioritized as a lender within the new structure.