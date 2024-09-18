Tupperware Files For Bankruptcy After Decades Of Being A Kitchen Staple

Tupperware is still a well-regarded brand and seen as an irreplaceable kitchen staple in many households. It began under the name "Tupper" in Leominster, Massachusetts in 1946, when chemist Earl Tupper designed the airtight containers to help American families save on food waste during the Great Depression. Tupper's products only took off once he began demonstrating their usefulness at household parties aimed at stay-at-home wives. Many of these women began hosting Tupperware parties of their own, propelling the containers' success.

Today, the company does business in 70 countries around the world, but the decline of "Tupperware parties" after the 1970s cut into the advertising that made the brand famous, and its patents expiring allowed other companies to copy its products. Tupperware was acquired by Kraft in 1980, but the larger company gave it up in 1996 due to a lack of profit, turning it back into a public company. At the time of this writing, Tupperware's stock currently trades at only 51 cents, which is 25.5% of its value back in September 2023 (via CNN).

Tupperware's investors will likely suffer from its incoming bankruptcy. In its SEC filing, the company cautioned that investors could completely lose on their investments, or at least a significant portion, depending on how its bankruptcy claim plays out. An acquisition of Tupperware Brands Corporation by another organization would enable the buyer to continue selling Tupperware product lines, though possibly under a new name.