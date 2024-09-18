Tupperware Files For Bankruptcy After Decades Of Being A Kitchen Staple
On September 17, 2024, world-renowned food storage company Tupperware Brands Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Delaware courts. Chapter 11 approval allows a business to continue operations, provided they create an actionable plan to repay creditors. According to a press release, Tupperware attributes its financial troubles to a "challenging macroeconomic environment" and appointed a new management team in 2023.
In an SEC filing on September 18, 2023, the company noted flaws in its accounting department and personnel. Tupperware also took previous steps to correct its finances, presumably to avoid bankruptcy: On August 2, 2023, the brand signed a restructuring agreement to free itself of debt to parties such as Wells Fargo Bank, but this clearly did not alleviate its troubles. At this time, Tupperware plans to restructure and seek court approval to sell its business, in order to keep the brand afloat and continue producing and selling products.
Tupperware's declining financial history
Tupperware is still a well-regarded brand and seen as an irreplaceable kitchen staple in many households. It began under the name "Tupper" in Leominster, Massachusetts in 1946, when chemist Earl Tupper designed the airtight containers to help American families save on food waste during the Great Depression. Tupper's products only took off once he began demonstrating their usefulness at household parties aimed at stay-at-home wives. Many of these women began hosting Tupperware parties of their own, propelling the containers' success.
Today, the company does business in 70 countries around the world, but the decline of "Tupperware parties" after the 1970s cut into the advertising that made the brand famous, and its patents expiring allowed other companies to copy its products. Tupperware was acquired by Kraft in 1980, but the larger company gave it up in 1996 due to a lack of profit, turning it back into a public company. At the time of this writing, Tupperware's stock currently trades at only 51 cents, which is 25.5% of its value back in September 2023 (via CNN).
Tupperware's investors will likely suffer from its incoming bankruptcy. In its SEC filing, the company cautioned that investors could completely lose on their investments, or at least a significant portion, depending on how its bankruptcy claim plays out. An acquisition of Tupperware Brands Corporation by another organization would enable the buyer to continue selling Tupperware product lines, though possibly under a new name.