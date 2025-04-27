Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Sauce Was A French Classic

The late Anthony Bourdain — chef, author, and patron-saint of food lovers around the world — contributed so much to the foodie community, proving that food is something that can connect us all. Sure, he was an ambassador for eating globally, but from the very beginning of his career, in the kitchens of Les Halles in New York, he championed one type of cuisine above all else: French food. So in honor of Anthony, have a go at making his all-time favorite sauce: the French rouille.

This classic sauce originates from the southern regions of France and is usually served to garnish fish soup or seafood-based dishes. Bourdain called it a "magical condiment," and created his own version to pair with his soupe de poisson recipe. It's worth noting that a classic rouille is typically made with breadcrumbs and chili powder — but Bourdain was never known for following the rules, now, was he? His recipe excludes breadcrumbs entirely and replaces the chili powder with roasted red peppers. To make Bourdain's version of rouille, all you've got to do is combine crushed garlic cloves, roasted red pepper, egg yolk, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and the all-important saffron. Blitz these ingredients in a food processor until smooth and then mix in some olive oil until you've reached your desired consistency.