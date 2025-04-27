Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Sauce Was A French Classic
The late Anthony Bourdain — chef, author, and patron-saint of food lovers around the world — contributed so much to the foodie community, proving that food is something that can connect us all. Sure, he was an ambassador for eating globally, but from the very beginning of his career, in the kitchens of Les Halles in New York, he championed one type of cuisine above all else: French food. So in honor of Anthony, have a go at making his all-time favorite sauce: the French rouille.
This classic sauce originates from the southern regions of France and is usually served to garnish fish soup or seafood-based dishes. Bourdain called it a "magical condiment," and created his own version to pair with his soupe de poisson recipe. It's worth noting that a classic rouille is typically made with breadcrumbs and chili powder — but Bourdain was never known for following the rules, now, was he? His recipe excludes breadcrumbs entirely and replaces the chili powder with roasted red peppers. To make Bourdain's version of rouille, all you've got to do is combine crushed garlic cloves, roasted red pepper, egg yolk, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and the all-important saffron. Blitz these ingredients in a food processor until smooth and then mix in some olive oil until you've reached your desired consistency.
What to pair rouille with
Rouille is a versatile and delicious sauce, and one of its most traditional pairings is a southern French delicacy: bouillabaisse. Bouillabaisse is an eclectic fish soup, bold and deeply savory, and is complemented by the creamy richness of the rouille, which is typically served spread on small toasted bread slices that are dipped in the soup to soak up that fishy goodness. Some people even choose to leave the bread soaking in the stew. The mega-garlicky, spicy rouille pairs together to create an amazing flavor combination with the savory fish-stock umami.
In true Bourdain spirit, if you want to go outside the box with your rouille, you could use it as a dipping sauce for an all-star fritto misto combination. Rouille is also the cousin of the better-known aioli – both are emulsifications with the base ingredients of egg, olive oil, and garlic. The only material difference between the two sauces is rouille's extra flavorful kick, granted by the addition of saffron and red pepper to the finished sauce. This makes it an intriguing substitution for recipes using aioli — if you're craving something with a southern French flair, that is. So next time you find yourself making a batch of crispy patatas bravas, have a go at substituting your aioli with rouille. You won't regret it!