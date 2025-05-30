Are Cheesecake Factory's Portions Getting Smaller? (Reddit Thinks So)

While The Cheesecake Factory has a dauntingly huge menu — more than 250 items to puzzle through when you order — its namesake cheesecake is the star of the show. You can get the rich, creamy desserts as a dine-in option or to-go when you want to enjoy it at home. But folks in the Reddit universe claim the takeout cheesecake portions have fallen victim to "shrinkflation," an economic plague that has similarly hit popular foods at stores like Costco and menu items at fast-food chains like Subway.

Reduced food size seems to be a common story these days, as restaurants struggle to stay in the black in the face of rising costs and economic uncertainties. When food portions shrink and prices stay the same — or, worse, increase — customers are never happy. Redditors who were once content to shell out $10 or more for a huge take-home slice of cheesecake that was big enough to enjoy over multiple sittings or to share with someone else, are now disgruntled to find that cheesecake wedges from their local Factory are no longer filling up the takeout containers (or even coming close). "We have gotten a lot of slices this past year (probably 20 or so) and they get smaller [every time]," one Redditor complained. "They used to touch the sides of the container. Now they barely take up half." Another Reddit user lamented, "This seems like the new normal for them now. I will miss those huge slices that took me [three] days to eat."