Olive Garden's Bold Remodel: Why Fans Miss Its Old-School Design

Recently ousted from its number one spot as the most popular casual restaurant in the U.S., Olive Garden has also strayed far from its previous interior design style, and fans of the restaurant chain are missing its old-school look. On an r/OliveGarden subreddit thread asking, "Why do new Olive Gardens look like a Hampton Inn lobby?," one disappointed customer wondered if others remembered how it used to have "a bunch of Tuscan decor [and] plates on the walls" and said it now resembles the buffet area of a Hampton Inn or Courtyard Marriott, with the chain taking away anything that made it reminiscent of Italy and the Tuscan region.

One commenter affirmed the OP, saying they liked the comfier Tuscan feel — "before they remodeled to a more industrial look" (to which a clever respondent asked if that meant they missed "the OG OG"). Another described how bummed they felt when their local Olive Garden got the renovation touch; according to them, it "stripped away all of its charm."