The Genius Starbucks Lemonade Hack That's Just As Creamy As It Is Refreshing
There's something special about a refreshing lemonade from Starbucks, but that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve a bit of attention and tweaking. Your new favorite hack for your next Starbucks lemonade: make it creamy with vanilla sweet cream or Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup.
Sweet cream is the ideal choice for non-blended drinks because it can be shaken or poured directly into the lemonade. This lightly vanilla-flavored creamer is perfect for swirling a touch of richness into the drink. While a bit of cream may seem like it wouldn't change much, it helps curate a nuanced taste by giving the drink a subtle luxuriousness and mouthfeel. At the same time, the lemonade retains all of the sweet, bright, zesty flavor with a hint of vanilla, similar to the taste of an effortless orange dreamsicle cocktail. To order, ask for your choice of lemonade and add vanilla sweet cream.
The crème Frappuccino base is another choice recommended by a Starbucks employee on TikTok that will make the lemonade creamier. However, this is only an option if the drink is frozen or "blended." It's a key component of the crème-based iced Frappuccinos at Starbucks, so the ingredients don't separate, and it creates a smooth texture but with vibrant, frosted lemon flavor. To order this drink, you will have to call or go in person and ask for a blended lemonade with crème frappuccino base since it is not an option on the app.
The final cost of each lemonade and other ways to make your drink creamy
When it comes time to order a creamy lemonade, you'll want to consider the prices of these two options. A non-blended grande lemonade with added sweet cream costs $5.40 total ($4.15 for the lemonade and $1.25 for the sweet cream). A grande lemonade blended with the crème base will run you $4.65 since the blending upcharge is 50 cents.
Maybe you want to splurge on a tropical creamy blended drink, like TikToker and Starbucks employee @eggbaloni's suggestion. They recommend ordering a mango dragonfruit refresher blended with peach juice (and crème) for a fruity delight. The total for a grande of this creation is $6.55 ($5.25 for the refresher, 80 cents for juice, and the 50 cent blending charge).
There are other ways to add creaminess to any drink at Starbucks. For example, you should add cold foam to Starbucks refreshers or lemonade. The foam is delicately creamy and doesn't alter the flavors beneath since it sits on top. Think cold foam on top of a strawberry acai lemonade refresher for a berries and cream vibe, or try the new cherry cold foam for a burst of milky cherry that complements the fruity lemonade. A final guaranteed way to boost richness for Starbucks for no extra cost: order whipped cream on top of your lemonade. The thick, plush pillows of whipped cream will make every sip more indulgent.