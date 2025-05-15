The Genius Starbucks Lemonade Hack That's Just As Creamy As It Is Refreshing

There's something special about a refreshing lemonade from Starbucks, but that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve a bit of attention and tweaking. Your new favorite hack for your next Starbucks lemonade: make it creamy with vanilla sweet cream or Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup.

Sweet cream is the ideal choice for non-blended drinks because it can be shaken or poured directly into the lemonade. This lightly vanilla-flavored creamer is perfect for swirling a touch of richness into the drink. While a bit of cream may seem like it wouldn't change much, it helps curate a nuanced taste by giving the drink a subtle luxuriousness and mouthfeel. At the same time, the lemonade retains all of the sweet, bright, zesty flavor with a hint of vanilla, similar to the taste of an effortless orange dreamsicle cocktail. To order, ask for your choice of lemonade and add vanilla sweet cream.

The crème Frappuccino base is another choice recommended by a Starbucks employee on TikTok that will make the lemonade creamier. However, this is only an option if the drink is frozen or "blended." It's a key component of the crème-based iced Frappuccinos at Starbucks, so the ingredients don't separate, and it creates a smooth texture but with vibrant, frosted lemon flavor. To order this drink, you will have to call or go in person and ask for a blended lemonade with crème frappuccino base since it is not an option on the app.