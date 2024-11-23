You'll Never Cook A Dry Burger Again With One Ice Cube Hack
We all know dry, crumbly meat is every grill master's nightmare, especially when you're craving a burger so moist that the juices spill off the bun. While you can go to extreme lengths to prep your raw burgers, overload them with marinade, or grill them low and slow, why not opt for an easy hack that actually works? All you'll need is some ice.
The ice cube hack for burgers is a tried and tested grilling method that even MasterChef judges approve of. It's a simple yet effective hack that adds moisture to your patties as they grill by melting an ice cube into the meat. After you throw the burgers on the grill, place an ice cube at the center of each raw patty and nestle it in slightly. Then, leave the ice cube to slowly melt away as the burgers cook, and watch as they retain moisture and yield the perfect juicy result.
You can also wrap the raw beef around the ice cube, so it's effectively sealed in the center, so it will spread outward to the surrounding meat as it melts. You can also substitute ice for frozen broth cubes, or use Ina Garten's cold butter hack for juicy burgers, which uses the same principle; both are great for retaining moisture and flavor. Whether you're making an all-American cheeseburger or a turkey burger with Kansas City barbecue sauce, be sure to use this ice cube hack and never take a dry bite again.
Making the most of this ice cube hack
When it comes to grilling, ratios are everything, and this easy hack is no exception. To make the most of this hack, use between ¼ to ⅓ of a pound of ground beef to form your patties, so they are thick enough to absorb the ice cube. Make sure not to smash the burgers when raw or while cooking because that dries them out more quickly, and the ice cube hack won't work as well. Note that the ice melting will make the meat cook more slowly, so be sure to add extra cooking time and double-check your final temperature with a meat thermometer.
Note that you can take this ice cube hack even further than just burgers. The same method and principle applies while grilling steaks, as the ice cube will not only add moisture but help with even cooking and tenderizing. The ice will keep the outer layer of steak cool, so it doesn't overcook and break down some of the thicker meat fibers for a juicier finish, similar to the burger. You can even use ice for moisture in dishes that aren't meat-centric, like how ice cubes are the secret ingredient for better grilled cheese due to similar moisture-retaining properties. So no matter what you're grilling up, keep an ice cube on hand in case of a last-minute need for extra moisture for the juiciest outcome.