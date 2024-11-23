You'll Never Cook A Dry Burger Again With One Ice Cube Hack

We all know dry, crumbly meat is every grill master's nightmare, especially when you're craving a burger so moist that the juices spill off the bun. While you can go to extreme lengths to prep your raw burgers, overload them with marinade, or grill them low and slow, why not opt for an easy hack that actually works? All you'll need is some ice.

The ice cube hack for burgers is a tried and tested grilling method that even MasterChef judges approve of. It's a simple yet effective hack that adds moisture to your patties as they grill by melting an ice cube into the meat. After you throw the burgers on the grill, place an ice cube at the center of each raw patty and nestle it in slightly. Then, leave the ice cube to slowly melt away as the burgers cook, and watch as they retain moisture and yield the perfect juicy result.

You can also wrap the raw beef around the ice cube, so it's effectively sealed in the center, so it will spread outward to the surrounding meat as it melts. You can also substitute ice for frozen broth cubes, or use Ina Garten's cold butter hack for juicy burgers, which uses the same principle; both are great for retaining moisture and flavor. Whether you're making an all-American cheeseburger or a turkey burger with Kansas City barbecue sauce, be sure to use this ice cube hack and never take a dry bite again.