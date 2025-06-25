McDonald's And Krispy Kreme Are Breaking Up Their Iconic Partnership: Here's Why

If you've been a fan of picking up a McCafé alongside a fresh Krispy Kreme doughnut each morning, you only have until next month to do so. In a surprise turn of events for McDonald's and Krispy Kreme's iconic partnership, the two megacorporations have decided to end their not-so-sweet collaboration, effective July 2, 2025.

According to a July 24 press release, the partnership had a lot of potential initially, but soon found itself on shaky ground. "We were excited and pleased to partner with Krispy Kreme," said Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "We had strong collaboration with Krispy Kreme and they delivered a great, high-quality product for us, and while the partnership met our expectations for McDonald's ... this needed to be a profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well."

Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme's CEO, echoed a similar sentiment in Krispy Kreme's statement, noting that the partnership delivered a great experience and product to approximately 2,400 McDonald's locations. However, Krispy Kreme is strategically shifting its focus to broaden the reach of its fresh doughnuts through two key initiatives: a profitable expansion of its retail presence in the U.S., and a less capital-intensive growth model for its international franchises.