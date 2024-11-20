Krispy Kreme's Generous Birthday Freebie You Can't Skip
If you're getting ready to blow out some birthday candles, you may want to skip the cake and take a trip to Krispy Kreme. The chain known for its freshly-baked glazed donuts will help you celebrate your big day with a gift, if you are a member of Krispy Kreme Rewards. While the gift isn't the same for every location and may be different depending on the store, many customers have reported a birthday reward of three free donuts.
There are a few rules to follow, however, to make sure you don't miss out on your free treat. First and foremost is that you must sign up for the company's rewards program via its official app, and don't think you can sneak in at the last minute. Be sure to sign up and enter your date of birth in the app at least 4 weeks before your birthday month, to make sure you receive the free gift voucher. Also, opt in to receive Krispy Kreme's email newsletter. If you hit the "unsubscribe" button, you forfeit your chance to cash in on a birthday reward.
Once you have your B-day voucher, you can grab your hot and fresh trio of treats any time throughout your birth month, so you don't have to rush out on the actual day. And if three is too much for one sitting for you, you can store leftover donuts properly to slow down staling, then easily revive the treats to their original glory in an air fryer.
More benefits of being a part of Krispy Kreme Rewards
Krispy Kreme Rewards, which replaced the chain's previous Sweet Rewards program in the spring of 2024, has a few other benefits for donut enthusiasts, as well. Right off the bat, when you add your name to the Rewards member list, you'll be able to get your hands on a free donut, plus access to exclusive offers. Also, you can rack up points for every purchase — every dollar spent translates to 10 points. Plus, Krispy Kreme will celebrate your sign-up anniversary, too, with a reward of twice the amount of points for purchases.
Once you've accumulated all of those points, you can use them to buy donuts, of course. But you can also redeem them for any of the dozens of coffee drinks on Krispy Kreme's menu, or a nice hot chocolate or Lemonade Chiller . And if you wind up with leftover donuts on your hands after using up all of your points, don't sleep on repurposing them to make bread pudding or cake pops, or break them up and turn them into an unconventional topping for ice cream.