Krispy Kreme's Generous Birthday Freebie You Can't Skip

If you're getting ready to blow out some birthday candles, you may want to skip the cake and take a trip to Krispy Kreme. The chain known for its freshly-baked glazed donuts will help you celebrate your big day with a gift, if you are a member of Krispy Kreme Rewards. While the gift isn't the same for every location and may be different depending on the store, many customers have reported a birthday reward of three free donuts.

There are a few rules to follow, however, to make sure you don't miss out on your free treat. First and foremost is that you must sign up for the company's rewards program via its official app, and don't think you can sneak in at the last minute. Be sure to sign up and enter your date of birth in the app at least 4 weeks before your birthday month, to make sure you receive the free gift voucher. Also, opt in to receive Krispy Kreme's email newsletter. If you hit the "unsubscribe" button, you forfeit your chance to cash in on a birthday reward.

Once you have your B-day voucher, you can grab your hot and fresh trio of treats any time throughout your birth month, so you don't have to rush out on the actual day. And if three is too much for one sitting for you, you can store leftover donuts properly to slow down staling, then easily revive the treats to their original glory in an air fryer.