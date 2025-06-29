8 Lesser-Known Aldi Snacks You Should Be Paying Attention To

There's nothing better than snagging a great deal at the supermarket, and Aldi is undoubtedly one of — if not the absolute — cheapest grocery stores around, thanks to its super-smart business practices: no music playing inside, food that stays in the boxes it arrived in, and a cart-rental system that keeps the company from having to hire parking lot attendants. And along with great prices on meat, produce, and frozen foods, Aldi is a terrific place to shop when you anticipate you'll be in the mood for some snacks.

While some Aldi snacks have received a great deal of attention (and rightfully so), like the Girl Scout cookie dupes, the Choceur Peanut Butter Cups, and the All Dressed potato chips, many others fly under the radar. Well, not anymore. We're showing love to eight lesser-known but equally delicious Aldi snacks that are worth a try the next time you're shopping. And the best part? They're all part of Aldi's core grocery items, so you don't have to wait a year for them to appear on shelves (prices may vary depending on your market).