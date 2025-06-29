8 Lesser-Known Aldi Snacks You Should Be Paying Attention To
There's nothing better than snagging a great deal at the supermarket, and Aldi is undoubtedly one of — if not the absolute — cheapest grocery stores around, thanks to its super-smart business practices: no music playing inside, food that stays in the boxes it arrived in, and a cart-rental system that keeps the company from having to hire parking lot attendants. And along with great prices on meat, produce, and frozen foods, Aldi is a terrific place to shop when you anticipate you'll be in the mood for some snacks.
While some Aldi snacks have received a great deal of attention (and rightfully so), like the Girl Scout cookie dupes, the Choceur Peanut Butter Cups, and the All Dressed potato chips, many others fly under the radar. Well, not anymore. We're showing love to eight lesser-known but equally delicious Aldi snacks that are worth a try the next time you're shopping. And the best part? They're all part of Aldi's core grocery items, so you don't have to wait a year for them to appear on shelves (prices may vary depending on your market).
Clancy's Jalapeño Kettle Chips
For a food meant to appeal to a wide market, these Jalapeño Kettle Chips from Aldi store-brand Clancy's actually pack a pretty good bit of spice; breathe in while you're biting into one, and you might find yourself coughing. If that's the kind of heat you're looking for in your next snack, then these are the crunchy bites for you. You can get an 8-ounce bag for $1.65.
liveGfree Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps
These Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps by liveGfree are part of Aldi's gluten-free line of foods — but if you eat them, you wouldn't think they're any different from the brand's other grain-filled snacks. These crackers, whose flavor is reminiscent of sweet, tangy barbecue, are also satisfyingly crispy. Beware: It's easy to eat a whole bag in one sitting. You can get a 7-ounce bag for $3.29.
Clancy's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Pieces
Aldi's peanut butter-filled chocolate cups get a lot of love, but we think these Clancy's peanut butter pretzels deserve some attention, too. The ideal blend of sweet and salty, the crunchy pretzel outer layer gives way to the soft, smooth peanut butter within — it's a total-package snack. You can get a 24-ounce bag for $5.19.
Simply Nature Organic Teriyaki Beef Jerky
If your diet could use more protein, a single serving of this Simply Nature Organic Teriyaki beef jerky will net you 10 additional grams of the macronutrient. Plus, this flavor is one of the best Aldi has to offer, with just a kiss of sweetness to offset the beefy, savory taste. A 2.5-ounce bag costs $3.55.
Southern Grove Cajun Trail Mix
Aldi sells a decent variety of trail mixes, but if you're interested in savoring the culinary world's sweet and spicy trend, its Cajun flavor cannot be beat. It has a great assortment of different pieces — like honey-roasted sesame sticks and delectable butter toffee peanuts — and it comes in a big, resealable bag that's perfect for sharing (or not). You can buy a 27-ounce bag for $6.85.
Simply Nature Organic Fruit Snacks
These fruit snacks by Simply Nature, aside from being organic, have a little secret inside. As you bite down on the gummy animal, you'll experience a surprising burst of sweet juice — a delight for kids, but also for adults who might need a little soft sweetness in a bitter world. A box of 12 pouches costs $5.45.
Benton's Belgian Butter Biscuits, Dark Chocolate
It seems like Aldi's Girl Scout cookie dupes get all the attention, but these dark chocolate-dipped waffle cookies — or "crisps" — by Benton's are just as cart-worthy. A little crunchy, a little rich, and not overly sweet, these treats aren't just called Belgian because it sounds fancy — they are actually sourced from Belgium, a country renowned for its chocolate. Try crunching them up and sprinkling the pieces over homemade vanilla ice cream! One package costs $2.35 for 3.88 ounces.
Southern Grove Dried Cranberries
While these Southern Grove Dried Cranberries are tasty on their own by the handful, they are seriously under-appreciated for their versatility in various dishes. For example, they make a lovely addition to any charcuterie board, and you can give your tuna salad a sweet complement with this dried fruit. A 6-ounce bag costs $2.05.