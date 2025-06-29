The Underrated Garlic Cooking Method That Will Elevate Any Dish

If there's one rule to live your culinary life by, it's that if a little bit of garlic is good, a lot is better. That goes double if you can cook it up to be rich and sweet — but while your brain is likely conjuring up images of toiling over a hot oven as your garlic begins to caramelize, it turns out there's another way. Cooking your roast garlic on the grill is an underrated method to elevate any dish.

This technique is pretty straightforward and similar to how you'd typically roast garlic in the oven. You'll want to preheat one side of the grill to medium-high temperature; if you have a thermometer, aim for a temperature between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then prepare the garlic as usual, by cutting off the top, brushing it with oil, and adding a dash of salt and pepper. Wrap it in foil and place it on the cooler side of the grill to cook, covered, for about 40 minutes.

By doing this, you are using a method known as two-zone grilling. While two-zone cooking is often used as a temperature tip to grill meats like pork chops, it's also a great way to use half of your grill like an oven. Heck, you can even bake a pie using this method, though granted, it may pick up some of the meat smoke flavors as it cooks — not that that's necessarily a bad thing.