Rub Your Steaks With Garlic For An Easy Flavor Infusion

Steak and garlic are perfect partners when it comes to rich savory flavor, but the two ingredients aren't always easy to cook together. The problem is that steak loves a high temperature, but garlic burns very easily. Rather than adding minced garlic directly to your ripping hot pan with your beef, one simple solution is to rub the meat all over with a garlic clove before you cook it.

The reason garlic burns so quickly is because of its low water content, and smaller pieces cook — and burn — much faster than whole cloves. Once the allium starts to burn, the flavor turns from deliciously mellow to unpleasantly acrid and bitter very quickly. Rubbing the beef with the allium means you get all of the desired taste, but the actual garlic itself doesn't come into contact with the heat, so there's no risk of it burning.

To get the best results, first cut the clove in half. This releases sulfur compounds that are responsible for that distinctive robust aroma and flavor. It's why different ways of cutting garlic affect the taste; more chopping releases more of the compounds, making it taste stronger. Use the cut side to rub across the surface of the raw steak to impart the maximum amount of flavor. And if you want to incorporate even more garlic into your steak dinner, there are several ways to do it.