The Apple Juice Brand You Should Keep Out Of Your Grocery Cart

Apple juice is nostalgic and unexpectedly hydrating. From childhood juice boxes to some adventurous experimenting in adulthood — like pairing whiskey and apple juice or using the beverage to make tequila more palatable — it's one of those drinks that seems to follow us throughout our lives and somehow always have its place in the fridge or pantry. But not all apple juice brands are created equal, as Food Republic (FR) revealed when ranking apple juice brands from worst to best. In trying 13 popular apple juices, our taste tester found that one brand in particular was not worth buying: Signature Select Juice 100% Apple. They determined the juice did not taste like apples — which is, y'know, kind of an important factor in a beverage made from apples.

Signature Select is among a number of brands owned by U.S. food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, which operates a host of grocery store chains throughout the United States, including Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons. Being an in-house brand isn't always a bad thing — The Kroger Co.'s Simple Truth brand, for instance, churns out some darn fine organic products. But in the case of Signature Select, neither the smell nor the taste of its apple juice were found to be at all up to par.

The drink's lackluster taste may be at least partially attributable to water being the primary ingredient. In contrast, the winner of FR's juice ranking, Martinelli's Gold Medal Organic Apple Juice, is actually made from 100% apple juice, with no other ingredients or additives to dilute or alter its flavor.