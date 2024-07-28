Most homes keep some type of milk in the fridge pretty continuously. Not only can it be used in countless recipes, but it's a tasty drink all by itself (many Americans even drink milk with dinner). While you can pick up several different types of milk at just about any grocery store, some places are definitely better for this shopping list item than others. From selection to price to quality to variety, let's face it, not all grocers are the same. If you want to discover which major grocery store chains sell the least expensive milk, which ones offer the best quality brands, and which ones have the best plant-based milk selection, look no further (I've got you covered).

To find out which grocery stores are the best and worst for buying milk, I compared the price, selection, and variety of plant-based milks sold at some of the most popular chains in the United States. I also factored in whether or not these grocers carry what people consider to be the best brands (Maple Hill Organic, Organic Valley, Horizon Organic, and a2), but I'll go more in-depth about my methodology at the end. For now, let's learn what the best and worst grocery store chains for buying milk are so you can plan your next milk run accordingly. Prices may vary based on location.