The Number Of Hot Dogs Each American Consumes On Average Is Truly Shocking

At one point in your life — namely childhood, but perhaps more recently — hot dogs probably represented a significant part of your diet. And why not? They're delicious, convenient, and relatively inexpensive. They're also versatile and can be cooked in a variety of ways: If you want to fire up the grill, go ahead — and if you want to eat your hot dogs straight out of the package, you can actually do that, too (mostly). It's clear that hot dogs are a popular part of American cuisine, but the actual number consumed on average — per person, per year — in the U.S. is staggering. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), it's about 70.

If that number seems a little extreme, then you clearly haven't been doing your part (though the good people of West Virginia — the U.S. state that consumes the most hot dogs — certainly are). But if you really stopped and thought about it, you'd probably realize you ate more in the last year than you initially believed. If you went to any cookouts during the summer, saw a baseball game, or used leftover hot dogs to bulk up the ultimate cheesy comfort dish — mac and cheese — all of it contributes to the estimated 20 billion hot dogs Americans eat, in total, each year (per NHDSC).