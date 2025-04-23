The Cheesy Comfort Dish You Can Bulk Up With Leftover Hot Dogs

The best hot dog mac and cheese starts with the hot dogs, so hopefully your leftovers are from one of the higher-quality brands. Any cooking method works — you can boil your hot dogs in water or beer, toss them in the air fryer, or heat them up on the grill. If you go with the grill and know there's a chance you'll later mix them into mac and cheese, try scoring them first. The extra crispiness adds even more texture to the dish.

For the mac and cheese, you'll want the creamiest sauce to make the pairing shine. Level up your boxed mac and cheese with one ingredient swap: Replace the butter and milk with Greek yogurt to create an ultra-rich sauce. When making it from scratch, be sure to freshly shred your cheese for the smoothest results, and use a mix of whole milk with just a touch of heavy cream. Also, keep an eye on the clock when boiling your pasta — the noodles should be firm enough to hold up to the texture of the hot dogs.

Finally, for an easy way to add even more flavor to your mac and cheese, look no further than the condiment you'd likely put on a hot dog: mustard. Dijon is a top option, but dry mustard works well too.