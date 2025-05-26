This State Eats The Most Hot Dogs In The US

Hot dogs might be considered a common food, but they are uncommonly tasty, with the best of the bunch giving you a satisfying snap, juxtaposed against the softness of the pillowy bun. It's no surprise that Americans have taken what was brought to this country by German immigrants and made it truly their own, all while consuming billions — yes, billions with a "b" — of wieners each year. But the state that eats the most hot dogs per capita might surprise you because it's not California, New York, or Texas; in fact, they don't even make the top 10. It's actually West Virginia, with a whopping 481 hot dogs eaten per capita.

Yes, this state, which ranks 39th in the country for population, somehow manages to consume approximately 480 hot dogs per person, per year. Maybe it's due to the fact that the people who live in the Mountain State have a pretty fantastic hot dog combo to call their own. Dubbed simply the West Virginia Hot Dog, it includes chili (with no beans), coleslaw, onions, and mustard. However — if you're in Marion County, just southeast of Morgantown, you should not expect slaw on your WV dog, nor should you ask for it.