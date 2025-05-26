This State Eats The Most Hot Dogs In The US
Hot dogs might be considered a common food, but they are uncommonly tasty, with the best of the bunch giving you a satisfying snap, juxtaposed against the softness of the pillowy bun. It's no surprise that Americans have taken what was brought to this country by German immigrants and made it truly their own, all while consuming billions — yes, billions with a "b" — of wieners each year. But the state that eats the most hot dogs per capita might surprise you because it's not California, New York, or Texas; in fact, they don't even make the top 10. It's actually West Virginia, with a whopping 481 hot dogs eaten per capita.
Yes, this state, which ranks 39th in the country for population, somehow manages to consume approximately 480 hot dogs per person, per year. Maybe it's due to the fact that the people who live in the Mountain State have a pretty fantastic hot dog combo to call their own. Dubbed simply the West Virginia Hot Dog, it includes chili (with no beans), coleslaw, onions, and mustard. However — if you're in Marion County, just southeast of Morgantown, you should not expect slaw on your WV dog, nor should you ask for it.
These states come in second and third
Seeing that the state that comes in second in hot dogs eaten per capita contains a big baseball city, it might surprise you that Illinois, home to both the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, clocks in at over 300 dogs per person per year. Still, it's known as the "Hot Dog Capital of America" for a reason, thanks in no small part to its Chicago Dog, a much different variety than you will find anywhere else in the country (and among American Pope Leo's favorite hometown foods). Chicago Hot Dogs are piled high with vegetables, including onion, tomato, and an unnaturally green relish, with a squirt of mustard.
Coming in third place is the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with over 280 hot dogs per capita. This makes great sense, as the state is home to not only two baseball teams, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but two football teams as well, including the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Primanti Brothers sandwiches have a lock on the western side of the state, the eastern end eats what's known as a Philly combo hot dog, featuring an unusual ingredient — fish cakes (also indigenous to the eastern half of PA is the Texas Tommy – where the wiener gets wrapped in bacon and topped with Cheese Wiz — much like that other Philly staple, the cheesesteak).