Are Canned Sardines Raw Or Pre-Cooked?

Canned sardines: fishy, savory, and impossible not to snag when browsing the seafood aisle. But if you've ever found yourself questioning whether these oily treats are raw or pre-cooked, the answer is: If they're in a can, they've been cooked. This process is an essential component of food safety and preserving the sardines. So it's perfectly safe to eat them straight from the can with no extra cooking needed!

It's estimated that around four million tons of sardines are processed annually for canning alone. Freshly harvested sardines undergo quality control and are sorted to ensure each can contains uniformly sized fish. They then have their scales, heads, tails, and guts removed. To eliminate any remaining impurities, they are washed in cold water, and coarse salt is added to give them a firmer texture. After this, they are steamed or blanched for a few minutes. Pre-cooking sardines serves several important purposes — it firms up the flesh, facilitates the removal of bones for fillets (though there are often still bones in your canned fish), and reduces moisture content to aid preservation. Now they're ready to be canned — usually paired with water or other liquids like olive oil, brine, chili, or tomato sauce, which improve both taste and texture. The last step is pressure cooking to ensure that the sardines are sterilized.

Because of their unique cooking process, canned sardines have a shelf life ranging from three to five years. Compared to raw fish, which typically lasts only one to two days in the refrigerator, it's clear that canned sardines are swimming in a league of their own.