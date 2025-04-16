Reddit's Ranking Of The Best Fast Food Fried Chicken Is A Battle Of The Top Chains

No matter how you fry it, restaurant fried chicken just tastes better. It's no wonder that the global fried chicken market is such a booming business, poised to reach $9.48 billion by 2029, per The Business Research Company. Clearly, folks love their fried chicken — which restaurant serves up the best poultry, however, is a matter of some debate.

When it comes to ranking fried chicken chains from best to worst, people have very definite opinions. Users on Reddit have narrowed the field to a handful of fast-food chains they consider to be the best cluck for your buck. To suss out the winners, Food Republic dug into the comment threads to see which chicken had folks salivating. The clear standout among Reddit users was Popeyes, that Louisiana-born chicken chain offering crunchy, battered poultry with a kick of Cajun and Creole-inspired spices. This fried food spot received the most callouts for being top dog among chicken chains.

The online discourse also pointed out certain runner up chains, as well as one famous chicken joint that apparently no longer has a great reputation. The Colonel's chicken, KFC, has fallen pretty far since its glory days and didn't make the top rankings — or even come close. The fried chicken champion of former times drew some criticism from commenters who claimed it is not as good as it once was, citing a drop in quality at the once-dominating chain in the decades since it became corporate owned, and subsequently changed hands multiple times.