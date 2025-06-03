The Country That Produces More Beef Than The Rest Of The World

Thanks to its rich natural resources, incredible land mass, and a culture surrounding beef, the U.S. is the world's largest producer of beef with a 20% market share. And not just your run-of-the-mill standard beef, either. At 29.5%, the U.S. also has the largest market share of some even better beef: grass-fed.

While Japan may be revered for its luxurious A5 Wagyu steaks, no other country produces more actual cattle than the United States. In 2017, livestock grazing comprised 29% of American land usage. In 2024, about 22% of all money spent on agricultural commodities came from raising cattle. Beef herds operate on a cycle, where the total number of cows dips every seven years when it's time to slaughter, but at its most recent peak in 2019, the American beef industry had 94.7 million heads of cattle.

Brazil is the closest competitor to the U.S. in terms of sheer numbers, which may explain the sheer number of Brazilian steakhouses that can compare to American ones. Between 2024 and 2025, it produced 11.85 million metric tons of beef compared to America's 12.29 million metric tons. Still, the American love for growing and eating beef can't be beaten and has created an interesting culture around the meat.