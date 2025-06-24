The Worst Mistake To Make When Dining In Europe, According To Rick Steves

If you're planning a European trip, Rick Steves is definitely the expert with advice that will help you build the best vacation. From tips on how to snag cheaper drinks to suggestions for saving money, he has European travel down to a fine art. And when it comes to his dining rules across the continent, he has one solid piece of advice about how to start your day: Skip the hotel breakfast.

For Steves, the benefits of missing the morning meal at the hotel are twofold. First, it's often not cost-effective. While some spots may offer a wide array of interesting options, many others aren't as generous. So if you're staying close to an area where you can easily pop into a shop to grab your first meal of the day, it will probably be a more frugal option than gambling with the hotel offerings. The other reason you might want to hit up a local café or bakery is for the experience. After all, hotels can only offer so much character and you're already spending a decent amount of time there — getting out and exploring will offer a better picture of the area you're visiting. Plus, you can dive into different meals each day as opposed to sampling the same menu each morning.