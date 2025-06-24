Give Your Cake A Southern Twist With A Splash Of This Sweet Drink

Is there anything better than munching on a slice of homemade cake on a warm afternoon? That goes double if you've got a cool glass of sweet tea to wash it down. But what if you combined those two perfect ingredients? Could such a fusion be possible?

According to Bridget Vickers, senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus, not only is it possible, but it's heartily encouraged. When it comes to the beverage she calls "Southern sunshine in a glass," Vickers believes there's a place for it in any number of baked desserts. "[Sweet tea] adds a subtle floral sweetness and delicate tang. It enhances the flavor profile of Southern-style bakes by lending a refreshing, nostalgic twist," she says.

As for cakes that would most benefit from this combination, Vickers has some ideas. "Sweet tea pairs perfectly with cakes that feature warm spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. Think pound cakes, spice cakes, or even a lemon cake where the tea's sweetness can balance the tartness." If you're using a boxed lemon cake mix, elevate it by adding some lemon zest, which is a perfect complement to the tea's sugary flavor.