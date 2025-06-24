Give Your Cake A Southern Twist With A Splash Of This Sweet Drink
Is there anything better than munching on a slice of homemade cake on a warm afternoon? That goes double if you've got a cool glass of sweet tea to wash it down. But what if you combined those two perfect ingredients? Could such a fusion be possible?
According to Bridget Vickers, senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus, not only is it possible, but it's heartily encouraged. When it comes to the beverage she calls "Southern sunshine in a glass," Vickers believes there's a place for it in any number of baked desserts. "[Sweet tea] adds a subtle floral sweetness and delicate tang. It enhances the flavor profile of Southern-style bakes by lending a refreshing, nostalgic twist," she says.
As for cakes that would most benefit from this combination, Vickers has some ideas. "Sweet tea pairs perfectly with cakes that feature warm spices like cinnamon or nutmeg. Think pound cakes, spice cakes, or even a lemon cake where the tea's sweetness can balance the tartness." If you're using a boxed lemon cake mix, elevate it by adding some lemon zest, which is a perfect complement to the tea's sugary flavor.
How to incorporate sweet tea into baked goods
There are multiple ways you can add this refreshing Southern drink to a cake. One of the easiest — and most delicious — builds on an extra step for lemon pound cake. Simply mix lemon juice with sweet tea and powdered sugar to create a glaze, then pour it over the top of a fresh-out-of-the-oven cake.
You can also mix the tea directly into the cake batter so that every bite drips with the honeyed flavor. Add sweet tea to your wet mixture — a little applesauce and yogurt here can also help keep the cake light — before combining with the dry ingredients. You can alternatively preserve the flavor by making a dry variation of sweet tea: empty tea bags into a combination of granulated and brown sugar, and mix with oil.
As anyone who has used sweet tea as a secret ingredient for fried chicken knows, the drink has an underrated versatility when it comes to incorporating it into food. With that in mind, it might not be a surprise to hear that the uses for sweet tea in baked goods go even beyond cakes. "Peach cobblers, pecan pies, and butter cookies take on an extra special quality with a sweet tea twist," says Bridget Vickers.