The Zesty Way To Elevate Boxed Lemon Cake Mix
Boxed cake mix is the saving grace for all last-minute dessert needs, and can certainly be just as delicious as cake made from scratch. While some may look down on using a mix, you can get a high-quality final product by making some simple upgrades. The first is trying a flavor other than chocolate or vanilla, so why not opt for a tangy lemon cake? Then use one of the best ingredients that will take your box cake mix to another level: lemon zest.
Adding lemon zest brings a freshness to your cake mix while adding a burst of natural flavor. Tons of bright lemon taste lies in the oils that reside in the rind, so using it in your cake will make the taste nice and strong. Note that you won't get the same effect from just adding juice from the lemon — while it will add a bit of flavor, it's not as concentrated, and it will make the cake much more sour.
You can also add zest from other citrus fruits to lemon cake, like limes for a sour twist, or use grapefruit or orange zest for something a bit sweeter with a subtle pop of color. Overall, the zest will enhance the flavor of your batter, add some extra texture, and give your boxed cake a special touch to make it look and taste more homemade.
More zesty upgrades to boxed lemon cake
Making a great cake requires way more than mixing and baking the batter — even boxed ones could use some filling and decorations. If you want to use your fruit for more than just zest, another clever thing you can do with leftover lemons is turn them into a filling. Add extra sweet and sour flavor to your boxed cake by cooking lemons into a sunny puree to layer between your cakes. You can use the puree to create a lemon curd — a tart custard spread made from lemon juice or puree, sugar, butter, and eggs — that makes for luscious filling that will make you forget you ever bought a boxed mix.
Also, don't even think about throwing away leftover zest; use it to decorate instead. You can sprinkle the zest directly on top of the cake randomly for a nice garnish, or in a specific pattern for a pretty, edible design. And don't forget the icing on the cake — literally. Upgrade any classic frosting by mixing in your lemon zest to tie the cake all together. Not only will the flavors be more cohesive, but you'll get that zesty freshness amidst the sweet frosting.
Citrus zest will keep for up to three months when frozen, which will preserve its fresh flavor, so you can even keep a stash for later. And if you're decorating and baking on the same day, keeping your zest in the freezer will still prevent it from getting mushy.