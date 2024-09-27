The Zesty Way To Elevate Boxed Lemon Cake Mix

Boxed cake mix is the saving grace for all last-minute dessert needs, and can certainly be just as delicious as cake made from scratch. While some may look down on using a mix, you can get a high-quality final product by making some simple upgrades. The first is trying a flavor other than chocolate or vanilla, so why not opt for a tangy lemon cake? Then use one of the best ingredients that will take your box cake mix to another level: lemon zest.

Adding lemon zest brings a freshness to your cake mix while adding a burst of natural flavor. Tons of bright lemon taste lies in the oils that reside in the rind, so using it in your cake will make the taste nice and strong. Note that you won't get the same effect from just adding juice from the lemon — while it will add a bit of flavor, it's not as concentrated, and it will make the cake much more sour.

You can also add zest from other citrus fruits to lemon cake, like limes for a sour twist, or use grapefruit or orange zest for something a bit sweeter with a subtle pop of color. Overall, the zest will enhance the flavor of your batter, add some extra texture, and give your boxed cake a special touch to make it look and taste more homemade.