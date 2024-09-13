Sweet Tea Is The Secret Southern Ingredient For Flavorful Fried Chicken

Southerners know there's nothing better to wash down fried chicken than a tall glass of sweet tea. But what if you could infuse the flavor of tea directly into the meat? You can by soaking it in a brine, typically a mixture of salt dissolved in water. Keep the salt, but replace some or all of the liquid with sweet tea to give your fried chicken a flowery, slightly sweet taste, which compliments coating spices and herbs like cayenne, paprika, thyme, and oregano marvelously.

Fried chicken experts, whether they're a Chick-fil-A cook or a home chef, know that a quality brine gives you the juiciest fried chicken. Similar to marinades, they work by infusing meat with salt water, which imparts extra flavor, breaks down muscle fibers, and helps to dissolve connective tissue. This creates extra tenderness and flavor that you just can't mimic by adding extra salt to the breading, while preventing fried foods from drying out. But why settle for plain old water when you can spice things up a bit?

The tannins in black tea add another layer of flavor to fried chicken while slightly tenderizing it, leaving you with top-tier, golden-brown deliciousness. Plus, deep-frying is a particularly masterful way to cook brined meats, because the hot oil does a great job at removing excess moisture that might cause sogginess. Read on for top tips for crafting your sweet tea brine and frying your chicken to perfection.