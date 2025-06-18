Capri Sun's Massive Solstice Pouch Sold Out Before Summer's Even Started
Capri Sun, purveyor of one of Millennials' most nostalgic drinks (just like the very hydrating apple juice), is still around — and they've not only survived the past few decades, they're apparently thriving. On June 16, the brand released an extra-long, limited edition pouch to help celebrate the longest day of the year. It's 15 inches long, to be exact, with one inch for each hour of daylight, is priced on-theme at $1.50, and it can be filled with a full 20 ounces of liquid joy (compared to a regular-sized pouch, which contains less than three times the amount).
However, the submarine sandwich-shaped drink has already sold out, as expected, and it did so within minutes of the launch, which occurred at 2 p.m. on the day, exclusively at Walmart. A second drop, on June 17, went the same way; Walmart's product website currently shows it as out of stock. So while the beverage is fun to look at from afar, only a lucky few will actually pull up to the barbecue with this eye-catching pouch in hand.
More about the Capri Sun Solstice Pouch
Of course, no regular-sized Capri Sun pouch straw would enable purchasers to slurp all of that fruity goodness up, so the company also included an extra — hilariously — long yellow straw to go with it, as well as a 64-ounce container of Fruit Punch juice, allowing you to keep refilling the novelty item, which was sold flat but can be opened and resealed, throughout your day. This means, if you got your hands on one of these in-demand items, you're not limited to sipping just Capri Sun out of it; if you maybe wanted to mix a little six-times distilled Tito's vodka or some Pimm's Royale in with your juice, nothing and no one is stopping you.
However, if you missed both releases, there's always the chance that Capri Sun will look at the popularity of this item — again, it sold out on Walmart's website within mere minutes both times — and either rerelease it (hopefully it would be this summer, and they wouldn't make us wait until next) or make it a permanent item. After all, those Millennials who used to love finding it in their lunch boxes as kids now have adult thirsts, with adult money to match.