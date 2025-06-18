Capri Sun's Massive Solstice Pouch Sold Out Before Summer's Even Started

Capri Sun, purveyor of one of Millennials' most nostalgic drinks (just like the very hydrating apple juice), is still around — and they've not only survived the past few decades, they're apparently thriving. On June 16, the brand released an extra-long, limited edition pouch to help celebrate the longest day of the year. It's 15 inches long, to be exact, with one inch for each hour of daylight, is priced on-theme at $1.50, and it can be filled with a full 20 ounces of liquid joy (compared to a regular-sized pouch, which contains less than three times the amount).

However, the submarine sandwich-shaped drink has already sold out, as expected, and it did so within minutes of the launch, which occurred at 2 p.m. on the day, exclusively at Walmart. A second drop, on June 17, went the same way; Walmart's product website currently shows it as out of stock. So while the beverage is fun to look at from afar, only a lucky few will actually pull up to the barbecue with this eye-catching pouch in hand.