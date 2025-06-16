Crumbl Is Giving Reese's Fans A Decadent New Cookie In This Week's Lineup
Crumbl is known for its thick, unique cookies that change flavors weekly. This week, the chain is featuring a treat packed with peanut butter and chocolate flavors. Reese's fans will rejoice over this particular creation: the Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie featuring Reese's. Since most of the Crumbl menu doesn't last longer than a week, it's vital you snag this decadent one while you can (keep in mind Crumbl is closed on Sundays).
Flavor-wise, you can count on Crumbl to deliver a rich dessert — and rest assured, this treat features far more than basic peanut butter cookie dough dotted with Reese's candies. Instead, Crumbl elevates the game with a soft, skillet-style cookie featuring a large divot in the center. This space is filled with a fluffy, creamy, sweet peanut butter mousse for lush, texturally satisfying bites. If you think the flavor explosion stops there, you'd be wrong. This cookie also gets a hefty drizzle of melted milk chocolate and, of course, a final sprinkling of Reese's cup pieces. Did we mention it's also served warm? Fantastic — we'll take 12 of them.
More on this week's Crumbl cookie lineup
While Crumbl has offered Reese's-inspired cookies on past menus — such as a Peanut Butter or Chocolate Reese's Pieces version — none seem to compare to the level of decadence this new addition brings. So, if you're eager to try one with this caliber of peanut butter-chocolate flavor, now's the time. You can order this riff as a single cookie or in an assorted pack. Many customers opt to include it as part of the weekly lineup to experience all the limited-edition flair Crumbl has to offer.
In addition to the Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie featuring Reese's, the chain is offering the following cookie flavors this week: Triple Chocolate Chip (chocolate dough with semi-sweet, white, and milk chocolate chips), Wedding Cake (vanilla bean cookie with vanilla raspberry cream cheese frosting), Cinnamon Roll (vanilla sugar cookie with cinnamon streusel and cream cheese frosting), Chocolate Toffee Cake with Heath (a chocolate cake-inspired cookie with whipped cream, caramel, and Heath pieces), and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk (a classic cookie base with chocolate chunks and sea salt). This delicious lineup is available and ready to order through June 21, which is just enough time to make your soft and chewy peanut butter cookie dreams come true.