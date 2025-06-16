Crumbl Is Giving Reese's Fans A Decadent New Cookie In This Week's Lineup

Crumbl is known for its thick, unique cookies that change flavors weekly. This week, the chain is featuring a treat packed with peanut butter and chocolate flavors. Reese's fans will rejoice over this particular creation: the Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie featuring Reese's. Since most of the Crumbl menu doesn't last longer than a week, it's vital you snag this decadent one while you can (keep in mind Crumbl is closed on Sundays).

Flavor-wise, you can count on Crumbl to deliver a rich dessert — and rest assured, this treat features far more than basic peanut butter cookie dough dotted with Reese's candies. Instead, Crumbl elevates the game with a soft, skillet-style cookie featuring a large divot in the center. This space is filled with a fluffy, creamy, sweet peanut butter mousse for lush, texturally satisfying bites. If you think the flavor explosion stops there, you'd be wrong. This cookie also gets a hefty drizzle of melted milk chocolate and, of course, a final sprinkling of Reese's cup pieces. Did we mention it's also served warm? Fantastic — we'll take 12 of them.