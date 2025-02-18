Should You Use Fresh Or Frozen Fruit In Your Baked Goods?

The debate about whether to use fresh or frozen or canned fruit in the kitchen is a longstanding discussion with no clear winner or end in sight. When it comes to using fresh or frozen fruit, the answer may seem obvious, but we decided to consult an expert to get the inside scoop. So, we spoke with Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants, in an exclusive Food Republic interview to see just how frozen fruit stands up to fresh fruit when baking.

As you may have guessed, convenience plays a large part in this debate, according to Schlieben. "Frozen or canned fruit can be a great option in a pinch, as they are typically processed at the height of their season, meaning the flavor is usually very good," she explained. This is great because you know the peak of your fruit's taste has been preserved and you don't have to stress about the produce going bad. Note that some frozen fruits fare better than others in general, so it's best to take note of which fruits to stock up on and which to skip.

Of course, there are more factors to consider other than taste, like how frozen fruit preserves more of its nutrients than fresh fruit and contains a lower risk of food-borne illnesses. On the other hand, fresh fruit maintains a better texture since it doesn't have to be thawed. But regardless of which you use, it all comes down to properly handling and incorporating the fruit into your recipe.