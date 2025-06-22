Shake Fried Chicken In A Paper Bag For Even Crispier Results

There are many secrets for achieving crispy fried chicken, from coating it in cream of chicken soup to dousing it in vodka. But some hacks are less about the ingredients themselves, and more about the proper cooking techniques. One such technique involves a paper bag and a whole lot of shaking. According to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, with whom Food Republic had the opportunity to consult, "Shaking seasoned flour and chicken in a paper bag is an old-school technique that still holds up for good reason."

The expert explained that this helps ensure each piece of chicken gets an even coating without clumping. "When you toss the chicken around in a closed space like a bag," he said, "the flour has a chance to adhere naturally to all the nooks and crannies of the chicken." To perfect that crispy crunch we all look for on the outer layer of fried chicken, this "gentle tumbling action," as the expert put it, will help achieve this in no time. For the crispiest fried chicken, double dredging is best, so you might want to give all the pieces a second shake in the flour.